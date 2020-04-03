|
|
SAUTTER, Ralph L. Of Lexington and Biddeford Pool, Maine on March 28 at home.
Ralph Leonard Sutter was born and raised in Nichols, Connecticut, the son of the late Harry A. Sauter and Marine Leonard Sautter. He was the beloved husband of Carol Cacciamani, the cherished father of Janet Wendle, the loving and proud grandfather of Caroline, Tanner and Harlan Wendle, who made his eyes sparkle, and the uncle of his devoted niece and nephew, Laura and Frank Ganat.
Ralph attended Williston Academy, Easthampton, MA and Dartmouth College from which he graduated in 1955. Following graduation, Ralph served as a Captain in the U.S Marine Corps. After leaving the military, Ralph joined State Street Bank, spending his entire 40 year career with the company in corporate banking. He retired in 1999 as a Senior Vice President.
He was active in various boards and committees over the years, including as trustee and treasurer of MA Multiple Sclerosis Society, trustee and treasurer of Hale Reservation, trustee of First Parish Church and member of the board of overseers of Williston Academy. Formerly of Westwood, he served as chairman of the finance committee and a member of the school committee.
Ralph remained active with, and close to, his Dartmouth classmates, serving as class treasurer for forty years up until the time of his death.
He was loved and loved well.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Ralph's honor to the Class of 1955 Wright Scholarship Fund, Dartmouth College, 6066 Development Office, Hanover, NH 03755. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2020