FASANO, Ralph, M. Of Natick, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was 87 years old. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Mae (Ennis) Fasano. Devoted father of Frank Fasano and Mary ChenTe of Burlingame, CA, Greg Fasano and his wife Jennifer of Las Vegas, NV, Adam Fasano and his wife Cindy of Needham, Vince Fasano of Trinity, FL, Carl Fasano and his wife Joanne of Franklin, Justin Fasano and his wife Dianne of Lancaster, Phaedra Murphy and her husband Brian of Hermosa Beach, CA. Loving grandfather of twelve grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Thursday, November 14th at 9:30am, followed by Funeral Service in the Chapel at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, November 13th from 4-7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery Natick. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019