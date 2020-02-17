Home

Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
home of Lynne and Seth Miller
MILLER, Ralph Ralph Miller of Sharon, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Son of the late Samuel Miller and Goldie (Marcus) Miller, Ralph was born in Boston and was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School and earned his B.A. and M.A. from Boston University. He was a beloved husband to the late Sandra D. (Wainhouse) Miller for 54 years, and a devoted father to Irving Miller, Seth Miller, and Laura (Miller) Brinkmann; father-in-law to Jonathan Brinkmann and Lynne (Rudnick) Miller. He was the proud grandfather of Hannah Miller and Hugo Brinkmann. Ralph was a dedicated teacher for 45 years at Hanover High School. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday, Feb. 19th 2020 from 1-4 & 6-8 pm at the home of Lynne and Seth Miller. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in honor of Ralph can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors– www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
