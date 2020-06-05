|
|
PHILLIPS, Ralph Patrick On Tuesday, June 2nd, Ralph Patrick Phillips passed away peacefully at age 72, surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born on February 13, 1948 in Brighton, MA. He proudly served during the Vietnam war in the U.S. Army and worked 30 years for New England Telephone, before retiring to the North Myrtle Beach area in 1999. Ralph enjoyed golfing and caring for his pets during his retirement, was an avid Boston sports fan, and loved spending time with his family and many grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Wadleigh Phillips, his mother, Eileen (Linnane) Phillips, his sister Janet Ballantine, and his brother John Phillips. He is survived by his wife Sue "Susie" (Joyner) Phillips, his brother Robert Phillips (and wife Karen), brother Lawrence Phillips, and sister Eileen Nardone (and husband Ron), his three children, Michael Phillips (and wife Jodie), Amy Johnson (and husband Brett), Bryan Phillips (and wife Keri), stepchildren Kevin Ammons (and wife Wendi) and Jason Ammons, and eleven grandchildren, Nate, Emily, Charlie, Ashley, Henry, Mary Kenyon, Aiden, Braden, Adelyn, and Colin, and Holden. He is also survived by Patricia Vodian (mother of his children), many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service was held in North Myrtle Beach and a private Burial will be held at a future date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pan Mass Challenge, (use egift ID: MP0239) a cycling fundraising event supporting cancer research that Ralph's son, Michael, is involved with, or to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, PO Box 3369, NMB, SC 29582. To sign Ralph's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020