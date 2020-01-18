|
HOAGLAND, Ralph Pratt III 1933-2020 CVS Founder Ralph P. Hoagland, III, age 86, of Peterborough, New Hampshire, died Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born in Boston on August 1, 1933, son of the late Ralph, Jr. and Mary Hoagland. He attended Princeton University and Harvard Business School, where he conceived and founded CVS. He spent his life as a philanthropist and civil rights activist.
A survivor of a life-threatening childhood illness, thanks to the care he received at Boston Children's Hospital. A lifelong entrepreneur, he created the Orson Welles Cinema Complex. Survived by his wife of 61 years Molly; brother Peter; sister Carol Leynse; sons Peter, Larry and Eric; and grandchildren Mark Hoagland, Sally O'Brien Hoagland, and Joshua Love.
Arrangements are by Brown & Hickey, www.brownandhickey.com Services at Harvard Memorial Hall, on or about February 14.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020