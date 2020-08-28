MULCAHY, Ralph R. Of Johns Creek, GA, formerly of North Reading, MA, Aug. 23, 2020. Age 69. Previous husband of Patricia. Son of the late Ralph Mulcahy and the late Francis Mulcahy. Brother of Kevin Mulcahy, Robin Clark and her husband Stanley Clark, Diane and the late Cheryl Wilkinson and her husband William (Bill) Wilkinson. Survived by many nieces and nephews, his daughter, Paula A. MacKay, and sons Robert R. Mulcahy, Ralph J. Mulcahy and Jason A. Mulcahy, with numerous grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He loved animals more than he did most people. Always loved a good laugh, for which he was usually the source (sometimes referred to as a wise ass), and somehow managed to make light of even the most dire situations. He'll be dearly missed. Private Memorial Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter. www.northeastanimalshelter.org View the online memorial for Ralph R. MULCAHY