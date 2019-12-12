|
OSMOND, Ralph Stanley Passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He grew up in Watertown, and attended college before serving on the front lines of WWII. A Corporal in the tank brigade under General Patton, Ralph was awarded a purple heart and helped to liberate a concentration camp. Ralph and Grace Marie Caruso, his wife of 73 years, built their lifelong home in Wayland. A well-known and esteemed business man, Ralph established a successful custom home building company, starting each day at the crack of dawn and working well into his 80s. Humble, strong, kind and sweet, he was loved by all who knew him but especially by his family. He is survived by his 4 children and their spouses, David Osmond and Matia Angelou, Robert Osmond and Nam-oi Yinsakulchai, Diane and Walter Soule and Linda and John Rumney, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ralph adored his wife Grace. They were each other's magnetic north, enjoying adventures across the globe and spearheading numerous family trips. He loved boxing, ice hockey and skiing and was a lifelong Patriots fan. Ralph had a special connection to the Red Sox, as his father built and managed Fenway Park. Ralph was the type of person who was concerned primarily with the comfort and well-being of others, always putting the needs of his family before his own. Despite protests, he was always the last one to serve himself at dinner and grab a helping of his favorite dessert. He died in his home, at 96, with his wife and family he loved by his side. There will be a private, family Service, followed by a Memorial at Ralph and Grace's home, in Wayland, on Sunday, December 15th, from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation can be made at www.jdrf.org Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019