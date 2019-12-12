|
|
VACCA, Ralph V. Of Westwood, formerly of Roslindale and Harwich, on December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia C. (Nevins) Vacca. Loving father of Michael P. Vacca and his wife Donna of Dedham, Kelly M. Tavalone and her husband Dave of Westwood, Ralph N. Vacca and his wife Fiona of Needham, Patricia C. Coyne and her husband Stephen of Westwood, Kathleen J. Forte and her husband Rich of Dover and Julie N. Farmer and her husband Rob of Medfield. Brother of Theresa Asci of Norwood, Rose Vacca of Hyde Park, Grace Huber of Taunton, Jean Featherstone of CT, Lucy Dempsey of Pembroke, Marie Dunn of Hyde Park, the late Rita Powers and Pasquale and Nicholas Vacca. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, December 18th, from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late US Army Korean War Veteran. Ralph was married to the love of his life for 63 years, enjoyed spending time with his family and retirement on Cape Cod. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory may be made to VA Bedford Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com P. E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-2000
View the online memorial for Ralph V. VACCA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019