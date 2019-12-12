Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH VACCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH V. VACCA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH V. VACCA Obituary
VACCA, Ralph V. Of Westwood, formerly of Roslindale and Harwich, on December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia C. (Nevins) Vacca. Loving father of Michael P. Vacca and his wife Donna of Dedham, Kelly M. Tavalone and her husband Dave of Westwood, Ralph N. Vacca and his wife Fiona of Needham, Patricia C. Coyne and her husband Stephen of Westwood, Kathleen J. Forte and her husband Rich of Dover and Julie N. Farmer and her husband Rob of Medfield. Brother of Theresa Asci of Norwood, Rose Vacca of Hyde Park, Grace Huber of Taunton, Jean Featherstone of CT, Lucy Dempsey of Pembroke, Marie Dunn of Hyde Park, the late Rita Powers and Pasquale and Nicholas Vacca. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, December 18th, from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late US Army Korean War Veteran. Ralph was married to the love of his life for 63 years, enjoyed spending time with his family and retirement on Cape Cod. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory may be made to VA Bedford Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com P. E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-2000

View the online memorial for Ralph V. VACCA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -