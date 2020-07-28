|
CALDWELL, Ralph W. (U.S.Navy Ret) Age 92 years of age. Of Charlestown July 27, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ralph H. Caldwell & Theresa F. (Kenneally) Caldwell. Devoted brother of the late Catherine M. Shea & husband Paul & Theresa "Lois" McLaughlin & husband Jack. Also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Ralph's visiting hour on Friday morning 8:30 to 9:30 AM in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 10 AM. Burial at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Late U.S. Navy 20 year Vet. of Korean Conflict & Vietnam Conflict. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Ralph's name to The Chelsea Soldiers Home, c/o Activities Fund, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020