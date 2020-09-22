CHAPMAN, Ralph W. Age 97 of Cambridge, September 19, 2020. Son of the late Ralph and Katherine (Sawler) Chapman. Husband of the late Dorothy (Mundie) Chapman. Retired 1988 as Deputy Chief of Cambridge Fire Department after 38 years as firefighter. Survived by sisters Lorraine Donnell and Lillian Fader, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and devoted friends. A memorial event is planned for the spring. Memorial tributes may be made to the Salvation Army, the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, or the Bosler Humane Society. Obituary with further details may be viewed at www.stantonfuneralhome.com/obits View the online memorial for Ralph W. CHAPMAN