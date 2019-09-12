Boston Globe Obituaries
GERNERAZZO, Ralph W. Age 75, of Sharon, passed away September 11th. Beloved husband of Eileen (O'Brien). Devoted father to Annemarie Miller & her husband Karl of Stoughton, Joseph Generazzo of Somerset and Donna Enman & her husband Keith of Rockland. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Jake, Thomas, and Brooke. Loving brother of Joseph Generazzo & his wife Deborah of Winthrop and the late Ronald Generazzo. Dear friend to the Elango Family. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon, Monday morning, at 11 am. Navy Veteran. Burial, Rock Ridge Cemetery, Sharon. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
