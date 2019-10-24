Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
WATERTOWN, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAMESH PANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAMESH "RAM" PANT


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAMESH "RAM" PANT Obituary
PANT, Ramesh "Ram" Of Cambridge, MA, passed away on October 19. Born July 1, 1941, Ram was a devoted husband to his wife Renu Pant; loving brother to Kumud Pant, still living in Nepal, proud father of his sons Casey Pant and Dr. Russ Arjal, their wives Suzanne Pant and Genevieve Arjal. Passionate grandfather to his grandchildren Evan, Reed, Henry and Soren. Maintained a dear friendship with his former spouse, Dr. Laurie Pant. Ram worked as a businessman for several companies. In the 1990s, he pioneered the development of Indian software services. Services at the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, MA on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Afterward procession to the Mount Auburn Cemetery at 580 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA. Visit devitofuneralhomes.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAMESH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.