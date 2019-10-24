|
PANT, Ramesh "Ram" Of Cambridge, MA, passed away on October 19. Born July 1, 1941, Ram was a devoted husband to his wife Renu Pant; loving brother to Kumud Pant, still living in Nepal, proud father of his sons Casey Pant and Dr. Russ Arjal, their wives Suzanne Pant and Genevieve Arjal. Passionate grandfather to his grandchildren Evan, Reed, Henry and Soren. Maintained a dear friendship with his former spouse, Dr. Laurie Pant. Ram worked as a businessman for several companies. In the 1990s, he pioneered the development of Indian software services. Services at the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, MA on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Afterward procession to the Mount Auburn Cemetery at 580 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA. Visit devitofuneralhomes.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019