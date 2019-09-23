|
BRISS, Ramona Age 92, died peacefully on September 19, 2019. Mona, as she was known, was the loving of wife of the late Herbert Briss, devoted mother to her son Jeff and his partner Dorothy of San Francisco and daughter Judy and her husband Tom of Bellingham. Herb and Mona established their home in Framingham where they lived for over 50 years before moving to Westborough in 2012. Mona was a great cook and loved having family and friends over for the Jewish Holidays. Her latkes, matzo balls and chicken soup were the best!. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would request a donation in her memory may be made to the 's Neponset Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's, which is near and dear to her family's heart at: http://act.alz.org/goto/HerbiesHeroes
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019