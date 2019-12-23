|
|
D'ANDRAGORA, Ramona (Moreno) Waltham, Massachusetts
February 11, 1944 - November 26, 2019 Was laid to rest on December 3, 2019. She passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home in Waltham. "Mona" was the wife of the late Remo R. D'Andragora. She leaves her daughter, Gina Louise D'Andragora, also of Waltham. Mona, the daughter of the late Ernest and Eileen E. (Smith) Moreno of Natick. The much loved sister to Daniel C. and Lana Moreno of Potomac, MD, Ernest C. and Helaine Moreno of Savannah, GA, Michael C. Moreno of West Roxbury, the late Linda (Moreno) Madden of Natick, Ray and Patti Moreno of Needham, thelate Sgt. John H. Moreno USMC, Jeffrey and Ann Moreno of Natick and Luisa R. (Moreno) Downing of Hudson, 21 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
Mona will be lovingly remembered for her quick witted humor and high energy. Her strong devotion to family especially "her Gina" and the love of baseball in general, with special devotion to the Boston Red Sox, since childhood, and the New England Patriots, in more recent years. She was most comfortable in the presence of a few close friends and family in the meticulously cared for pool area of her home. Also, the next time you hear Elvis, Roy Orbison or Jackie Wilson, think of Mona.
Her siblings and their children will honor Mona with a Graveside Service of remembrance and farewell at a time in the near future, to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, per Mona's wishes, contributions may be made in her name to: , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN. 08105.
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019