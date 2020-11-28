1/1
RAMONA PETRA WASYLENKO
1955 - 2020
WASYLENKO, Ramona Petra Beloved mother and Oma, passed away on November 24th, 2020. Mona was born in June of 1955 in Stuttgart, West Germany and immigrated to the states with her parents as a child. She loved her son Mark and granddaughter Olenna dearly. Mona was always the life of the party, could be counted on to give spirited advise on any and every situation, and took pride in sharing daily photos from FaceTime calls with her family. She was an incredible friend, but took special pride in being a mother and grandmother. Anyone who knew her knew how much she loved her Markie and her sweet Dolly. Mona was preceded in death by her mother Traute and father Roman Wasylenko. She is survived and greatly missed by her son Mark (m. Sarah) and her granddaughter Olenna. In lieu of a Wake, visiting with her family will take place at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church, 146 Forest Hills St., Jamaica Plain, on Tuesday, December 1 at 10 am. Funeral Liturgy will commence at 11 am. She will be laid to rest following the Funeral Liturgy at St. Joseph Cemetery. For guestbook, condolences and information, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

View the online memorial for Ramona Petra WASYLENKO


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church
DEC
1
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Memories & Condolences

November 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
