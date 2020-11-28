WASYLENKO, Ramona Petra Beloved mother and Oma, passed away on November 24th, 2020. Mona was born in June of 1955 in Stuttgart, West Germany and immigrated to the states with her parents as a child. She loved her son Mark and granddaughter Olenna dearly. Mona was always the life of the party, could be counted on to give spirited advise on any and every situation, and took pride in sharing daily photos from FaceTime calls with her family. She was an incredible friend, but took special pride in being a mother and grandmother. Anyone who knew her knew how much she loved her Markie and her sweet Dolly. Mona was preceded in death by her mother Traute and father Roman Wasylenko. She is survived and greatly missed by her son Mark (m. Sarah) and her granddaughter Olenna. In lieu of a Wake, visiting with her family will take place at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church, 146 Forest Hills St., Jamaica Plain, on Tuesday, December 1 at 10 am. Funeral Liturgy will commence at 11 am. She will be laid to rest following the Funeral Liturgy at St. Joseph Cemetery. For guestbook, condolences and information, please visit www.bradyfallon.com
