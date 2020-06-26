Home

RAMU KANNAN


1961 - 2020
KANNAN, Ramu Beloved father, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away tragically and unexpectedly, at age 58, on June 22, 2020. At the time of his passing, Ramu was serving as Humana's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. He loved cheering for the Boston Red Sox. Born in Mumbai, India, Ramu immigrated to the United States in 1986, and called many places home, including Acton, MA. Ramu will be remembered as the proud father of Meghna and Simran, caring husband to Kavita, the son of the late Kalki and Lakshmi Kannan, the loving youngest brother of Indu Krishnan (Mumbai, India) and Srinivasan Kannan (Dubai, UAE), uncle to his nieces, nephew, and grandnieces, and a devoted, caring friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYC Health and Hospitals' Covid-19 relief effort https://nychhc.networkforgood.com/

Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2020
