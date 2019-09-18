|
|
JONES, Randall Burr 'Randy" Of Wrentham, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was 63 years old. Randy, the youngest child of longtime Needham residents, the late Gordon and Geraldine Jones, was born on August 21, 1956, at the former Glover Memorial Hospital in Needham, MA. He was a greatly beloved son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. Randy attended Needham public schools and graduated from Needham High School in 1974. He graduated from New Hampton School in New Hampton, NH in 1975 and from Northeastern University in 1981. Randy was an outstanding hockey player for all Needham teams, known for a wicked slap shot on defense. He was an avid and very good golfer; when he was 18 he out-drove pro, Ben Crenshaw, in a long-drive contest. He was a successful salesman in the high-tech sector and had lived in Wrentham for many years. Randy was devoted to his beloved dogs Berlin, Vasco and Lefty. He is survived by his siblings; Carol Heil of Silver Spring, MD, Gordon Jones Jr. of Scituate, MA, David Jones of Springfield, MO, Valerie Roy of South Portland, ME, and Allison Jones of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, September 20th from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Funeral Service will be held at the Congregational Church of Needham, 1154 Great Plain Ave., Needham, on Saturday, September 21st at 11 am. Interment to follow in the Jones family lot at Oak Grove Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Randy's name may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. For obituary, directions or to share a memory of Randy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019