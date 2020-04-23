|
CUNNINGHAM, Randall Noel Of West Roxbury/Roslindale, passed away April 17, 2020. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Georgette (Ledoux). Loving brother of Thomas, Robert, Gary, Stephen, David, Lisa Mutrie, Lori Gallagher, and the late Brian Cunningham and Robin Reis. Randall proudly served in the U.S. Army for six years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Services will be scheduled for a later date. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020