JEZOWSKI, Randolph M. "Randy" Age 76, of Newton, NH and formerly of Lynn, devoted husband of Carolyn (Andersen) Jezowski. Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late Michael and Doris (Trask) Jezowski. Randy was a machinist, tool and die maker by trade and was the proprietor of Ramco Machine, LLC which was established in Lynn in 1984. He had semi-retired a few years ago and the second generation has continued running the family business, now in Rowley. He is the loving father of two sons, Mike and Darla Jezowski of Danvers, and Tim and Jennifer of Amesbury, brother of, James Jezowski, Sr, Middleton, and grandfather of Michael Jezowski, Jr, and Reece and Haley Jezowski, and is also survived by his nieces and nephews, and cousins. Following cremation, Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, from 9:00AM until 12:00PM, at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. A reception will follow immediately following Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Dana Farber Cancer Genitourinary Department, Attn: Dr. Toni Choueiri/Research Funds, 450 Brookline Ave., Suite D1230, Boston, MA 02215, or Northeast Arc Autism Support Center, 6 Southside Rd., Danvers, MA 01923, or Amesbury Little League, PO Box 104, Amesbury, MA 01913. For Directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019