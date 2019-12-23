|
HACKETT, Randy Winslow Jr. Died on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Born May 30, 1958 in New York, NY, Randy grew up on the North Shore of Long Island where he developed a general disdain for authority and a questionable driving record. At Boston University and the University of Vermont he was able to indulge his passions for thinking otherwise and winter sports. He had a long and successful career as a copywriter, creative director, and director of television commercials. His work was compelled by a mischievous sense of humor and daring imagination. In recent years, he was delighted to teach those starting out in the industry as a professor of video advertising back at Boston University.
Yet it was his family, not his career, that was the guiding force of his life. Being a father was his life's greatest joy. Raising that family in Ipswich, MA with his wife, Binni, he surrounded himself with the things he adored: the ocean, staffy bull-terriers, bonfires, sport, and his drum kit. It was a life filled with love, laughter, music, and, too occasionally, wild dancing. An ardent member of the local community he continued to be a nonconformist and a tireless advocate for a better world.
In recent years, this fine athlete and bull of a man suffered from the debilitating neurological disorder autoimmune small fiber neuropathy, which left him in constant pain but did not extinguish the sparkle in his eyes.
He leaves behind many friends and a family that will always cherish him: his five children: Daisy Wright, Polly Hackett Kraus, Flora Cadenhead, Tristan Hackett, and Finn Hackett; as well as his wife, Binni; brother Welles Hackett; sister Holly Kania; and grandson Winslow Bond Kraus; and his parents, Randall Winslow Hackett and Lela Leslie.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the MGH Nerve Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/mgh-nerve-unit/ A Service celebrating his life will be held at on Feb. 8 at Ascension Memorial Church, Country Street, Ipswich.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019