COLLINS, Ranier B. Of Groton, passed away on May 8th, 2020. She was 66. Ranier was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Walter and Mabel (Dufour) Tebbetts. She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Robert L. Collins, Esq. of Groton, her dear sister, Michelle Collette, and brother-in-law (but a true brother), Stephen Collette, also of Groton, several nieces and nephews, all of whom were dear to her heart, and her closest friend (and adopted sister) for over four decades, Diane P. Hill of Lunenburg. A graduate of Northeastern University (BS 1977) and Syracuse University (MS 1983), she served the North Middlesex Regional School District as a Speech and Language Pathologist for the elementary grades. Private Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Foster Hospital for Small Animals at Tufts University, 55 Willard Street, North Grafton, MA 01563, or to House at Lincoln, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements entrusted to the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, PEPPERELL, MA. Please see mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020