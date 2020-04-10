|
|
EZEKIEL, Raphael Safra Of Arlington, MA and Ann Arbor, MI, died of kidney failure on April 4, 2020. He was born in Bryan, TX in 1931, the son of Walter Naftali Ezekiel and Sarah Ritzen Ezekiel. He graduated from the University of Chicago, where he met and married Navah Rubinstein. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and obtained a doctorate in Social Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley. In 1964, the family moved to Ann Arbor, where he began his 31-year career as a professor of Social Psychology at the University of Michigan. He was a co-founder of the Jewish Cultural School there, served on the Ann Arbor City Council, and helped to create the seminal Teach-In against the Vietnam war in 1965. Profoundly affected by the racism and segregation that he witnessed in Texas during his youth in the '30s, as well as a need to understand the Nazi Holocaust, Rafe spent his career researching racism and the causes of violence. He published "Voices From the Corner: Poverty and Racism in the Inner City" in 1984 and "The Racist Mind: Portraits of American Neo-Nazis and Klansmen" in 1996. He was deeply committed to working with thousands of Michigan students and later took special pride in hearing about their diverse and worthy work. Rafe moved to Arlington, MA in 1995 to live with Kathy Modigliani, an old Ann Arbor friend. Together for 24 years, they renovated a run-down Victorian house, helped raise grandchildren, built a network of loving friends, hosted dinner and dancing parties, and traveled extensively on a budget that sometimes included camping in their tent in a beautiful place while affording dinners in fine restaurants. Finally, Rafe treasured several years in a senior research position at the wonderful Harvard School of Public Health, making five trips to Israel and Palestine to interview peace and justice activists on both sides of the conflict. Unfortunately, age and debility deprived him of writing that book. He was predeceased by brothers Herbert and David and sister Miriam. He is survived by his brother Joseph, his companion, Kathy Modigliani, his children Daniel, Margalete, and Joshua, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, stepdaughters Leah and Julia Modigliani, and their four daughters. Rafe was a lover of nature and wildlife. He had a fine baritone voice and loved singing with friends and relatives. He was a witty and entertaining conversationalist, a loving man of highest moral character who brought kindness and humor to those who knew him. In addition to his children, he especially adored his childhood cat, Dinah, and his last dog, Sally. Private Services. Donations can be made in his memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the ACLU, or you might plant a tree!
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020