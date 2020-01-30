|
|
SUSSMAN, Raquel (Rotman) The family mourns the passing of Raquel Sussman on January 29th, 2020. Born on October 22, 1921, and raised in Santiago, Chile, she was a longtime resident of Lexington, Woods Hole, and Falmouth, MA. She earned an undergraduate degree from The Instituto Bacteriologico de Chile, and earned her Ph.D at Washington University in St. Louis with Nobel Prize winner Alfred Hershey. Starting in 1958, Raquel worked in her husband Maurice's laboratory at Brandeis University while raising her three boys. The family spent 1962 in Paris, where Raquel worked with Nobel Prize winner Francois Jacob. In 1973, Raquel was appointed an Associate Professorship at Hebrew University and studied the molecular biology of bacteriophage. In 1975, Raquel and Maurice moved their labs to the University of Pittsburgh for 10 years after which they retired to Falmouth. Raquel continued to work as an Associate Scientist at the MBL in Woods Hole into her late 80's. She published extensively during her career and was a mentor to graduate students and technicians. She leaves behind three loving sons, three grandchildren, and a great-grandchild who is in utero. No Services are planned.
View the online memorial for Raquel (Rotman) SUSSMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020