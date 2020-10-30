1/1
RASHEED GARY MARQUIS ANDRADE
ANDRADE, Rasheed Gary Marquis "RAH" Born on February 14th, 1984, started his journey home on October 22, 2020, after enduring cardiac arrest.

Rasheed was named appropriately with dignity and grandeur by his late great-grandmother, Ruth Holland. He leaves to mourn his grandmothers Sharon Gonsalves of Florida and Josephine Roberts of North Carolina, his children Kerrington Andrade, 19, of Boston and Jonathan Bowie, 12, of Florida, his mother Desiree Andrade of Georgia, and father Gary Davis of North Carolina.

He also leaves his siblings Sharbri Andrade of Georgia, Shagara Williams, Terrell Mair, Keith Andrade & Sean Stout of Boston. Austin Brooks of Tennessee, Jeremy Lacey of Georgia, Brandon Lott of California, Jamal Watson and Gary Lee, Jr. of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Ashley Andrade of Georgia, who took her journey January 3, 2018 at the age of 30.

Rasheed attended Weston Public School through the Metco program. He also attended the Martin Luther King, Henley, and West Roxbury High. Rasheed was seeking his niche in the world. He attended Blaine School of Hair Design, but his greatest aspiration was to become a police officer. He then became proficient in security with Seven, his dog and partner in crime.

Rasheed was also proficient in long-distance truck driving but continued to be an entrepreneur in other areas. His desire to serve others was evident when he fed the less fortunate through a horseback riding fundraiser. He also became an organ donor so that others could fulfill their dreams.

Rasheed was a Valentine's Day baby who spread his love throughout, no matter creed, color, or gender, and everyone fell in love with him. Rasheed Gary-Marquis-Andrade leaves to mourn a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins from the Andrade, Davis, and Council family.

Celebration of Life Service will be today, at 12 noon, at the Funeral Hom. Final interment will be in Georgia. Services entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home, 647 Main Street, BROCKTON, MA 02301.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
(617) 298-3432
