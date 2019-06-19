MARTIN, Ray Of Everett, passed away at home on June 19th, 2019. He was 91. Born in Hiwannee, Mississippi, he was the beloved husband of Diane (Fantasia) Martin for 71 years. Loving father of Linda Capwell and her husband Hal, Lisa Martin, Ray Martin Jr. and his wife Doreen, and Michele Brewer and her husband Bobby. Dear brother of Merle Kennedy. He is also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren and 2 cherished great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Saturday, June 22nd, at 10 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 PM. Services will conclude with military honors at Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. Mr. Martin was a WWII and a Korean War US Navy veteran and a longtime member of the Palestine Masonic Lodge in Everett. Prior to his retirement as a steam engineer, he was employed at Edison for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind at perkins.org For directions and online guestbook please visit jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367



