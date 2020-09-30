BARRY, Raymond A. Age 84, of Whitman, MA, passed away on September 27, 2020 after a short illness.Beloved husband of 56 years to Gail (Chiros) Barry. Proud father of his sons and daughters-in-law Christopher and Debra of Ashby, Timothy and Donna of Abington and Dennis and Jennifer of Rockland. He was the cherished "Grandpa" to Nicholas, Brendan, Michael, Jessica, Ryan and Spencer Barry. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and is sorely missed by his favorite feline, Flora.Raymond was born in Newton, MA to the late Raymond F. and Catherine (Nally) Barry. He was predeceased by his brothers Edward, Ralph, Donald and his sisters Claire Barry and Catherine Sullo.Raymond graduated in 1954 from Our Lady's High School in Newton, was a proud Army veteran and was employed for over 40 years by the former BLH Electronics Co.He always found a way to attend his sons' athletic and musical events and continued to do so when the grandchildren started their activities. He had been named "Number One Fan" of whatever musical group his son Dennis was playing in at the time. He was a lifelong fan of all the Boston sports teams and still complained about the day the Braves left Boston.In his younger years he was known as an excellent bowler and participated in several leagues. Ray was a devout parishioner of Holy Ghost Church in Whitman for 56 years and for many of those years served as a friendly usher and greeter at the Sunday Mass. He was described as a "Nice Guy" by so many people and will be deeply missed.Family and friends are invited to attend his Visiting Hours on Friday, October 2, from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), WHITMAN. A private family Mass will be held Saturday, October 3 at 9:00 AM in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman, with Burial to follow in the St. James Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Standish Humane Society, P.O. Box 634, Duxbury, MA 02331 or Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02971. For online condolences and directions, please visit