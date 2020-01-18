|
COLELLA, Raymond A. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, age 80, January 15th. Loving husband of Diane (Staffier) Colella, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Beloved father of Denise Sigmon & her husband Rick of Haverhill. Cherished grandfather of Ashley Speliotis & her husband Justin, Hope Crowe & her husband Bob and great-grandfather of Liam & Fiona. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday, 4 – 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Mass. General Hospital NICU at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate and specify NICU for the program. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020