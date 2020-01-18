Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND COLELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND A. COLELLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND A. COLELLA Obituary
COLELLA, Raymond A. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, age 80, January 15th. Loving husband of Diane (Staffier) Colella, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Beloved father of Denise Sigmon & her husband Rick of Haverhill. Cherished grandfather of Ashley Speliotis & her husband Justin, Hope Crowe & her husband Bob and great-grandfather of Liam & Fiona. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday, 4 – 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Mass. General Hospital NICU at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate and specify NICU for the program. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -