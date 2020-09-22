1/1
RAYMOND A. GAUDREAU
GAUDREAU, Raymond A. Age 87 of Dedham, Duxbury Beach, and a former resident of Brighton, September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia (Olson). Loving father of Ginger Driscoll and her husband Jerry; Judi Nolan and her husband John, all of Dedham. Loving grandfather to John-Patrick McManus and his wife Tessa of West Roxbury, Katelyn McManus, and Ryan Nolan, both of Dedham. Cherished great-grandfather to three-month-old Maeve McManus. Visiting Hours Thursday, September 24th, 4-8 PM at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Mass private. Interment Holyhood Cemetery. Proud U.S. NAVY Seabee Korean Conflict Veteran and longtime member of Knights of Columbus Council #121. In lieu of flowers, denotations in his memory may be made to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, 12 Channel Street, Suite 703, Boston, MA 02210. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
