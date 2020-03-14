Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St
Burlington, MA
RAYMOND ALFRED YORK


1948 - 2020
RAYMOND ALFRED YORK Obituary
YORK, Raymond Alfred Of Burlington, unexpectedly, March 13. Beloved husband of the late Charlene Ann (Bennett). Loving father of Jennifer York of Burlington, Christopher York & his wife Jessica of Pepperell and Nicole Sweeney of Londonderry, NH. Proud grandfather of Kayleigh Rae & Gavin Sweeney, Mackenzie, Makayla & Christopher York and Sophia Grace Grover. Brother of Harold York of Ocala, FL, Florence Aquino of Brighton and the late Barbara, Richard, Ronald and Charles York. Brother-in-law of Jane York, Adell York, Charles A Bennett, Jr., and David Bennett & his wife Diane and Corinne Mossali & her husband Chuck. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, March 16 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. The Archdiocese of Boston asks that attendance at Funeral Masses should be limited to only immediate family. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
