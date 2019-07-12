|
WIESEN, Dr. Raymond Anthony PhD Age 85, born on April 8, 1934 in Sharon, PA, a longtime resident of Boston, MA, and most recently of Dayton, OH, passed away July 10, 2019. He was a Veteran of the US Army and earned his PhD from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Ruth E. Thomas-Wiesen; children, Christopher, and Jennifer Wiesen and her son, Bradley Tracy Akins and her children, Christopher, Tyra and her daughter, Coriah; sisters, Alice, Betty and Dorothy, and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by several brothers and a sister.
Raymond requested that no services be held.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019