Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND BARDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND BARDEN


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND BARDEN Obituary
BARDEN, Raymond Of Clinton, February 2, 2020 Raymond E. Braden, Sr., beloved husband of Theresa (Barrile) Barden, Jr., brother of Mrs. Leonard (Judith) Hall of Marlborough. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Services will be held in the "Mary Catherine Chapel" of the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Friday, at 12:00 Noon. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Friday morning, from 11 - 12 Noon. Interment with full military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Parking attendants will be on duty. "Creating Meaningful Memories"

Waltham 781-893-6260

brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -