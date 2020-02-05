|
BARDEN, Raymond Of Clinton, February 2, 2020 Raymond E. Braden, Sr., beloved husband of Theresa (Barrile) Barden, Jr., brother of Mrs. Leonard (Judith) Hall of Marlborough. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Services will be held in the "Mary Catherine Chapel" of the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Friday, at 12:00 Noon. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Friday morning, from 11 - 12 Noon. Interment with full military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Parking attendants will be on duty. "Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020