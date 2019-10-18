|
BOWER, Raymond Jr. Oct 12, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Patricia A. (Cunningham) Bower. He is survived by his son, Raymond P. Bower of Dorchester, his two daughters, Michele M. Algreen of Boulder, CO and Marie E. Bower of Burbank, CA, his son-in-law Paul Algreen, and his cherished grandson, Casey. He also leaves several in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Raymond's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rays name may be made to the Malden , 85 Willow Street, Malden, MA 02148. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019