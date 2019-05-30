HOLLIS, Raymond C. Passed away surrounded by his family on May 20, 2019. He was born on Dec. 29, 1931 in Framingham, MA, the son of Roy Raymond Hollis and Violet A. Hutchins Lord. He was a graduate of Northeastern University and was a Civil Engineer and General Contractor. He was an Army Veteran serving in Japan during the Korean War.



Raymond enjoyed woodworking and restoration of his 1932 MG J2.



He is survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Hollis and sons: Steven of Beverly, MA; David of Raleigh, NC; Bruce of Chapel Hill, NC and Paul of Franklinville, NC, grandchildren: Andrew, Russell, Melissa and Brian.



A Graveside Service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 1st at the Milton Mills Cemetery, Milton Mills, NH. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following charities in Raymond's memory: St. Jude's or Shriners. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019