COSTIGAN, Raymond "Ray" 86 years of age, of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed away on October 21, 2020. Cherished son of the late Thomas and Margaret (Sevier) Costigan. Beloved husband of Geraldine L. (Catone) Costigan. Loving father of Raymond A. Costigan and his wife Kellie of Salem, NH, Sandra Costigan and her wife Eileen Pailes of San Diego, and David Costigan and his wife Christine of Lynnfield. Caring brother of Edward Costigan and his wife Netta, the late Thomas Costigan and his surviving spouse Gerry, and George Costigan and his surviving spouse Mary. Adored grandfather of Christopher, Janelle, Jack, Cole, and Cameron. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ray was a late veteran of the Korean War, and a proud graduate of Northeastern, where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in electrical engineering. He also spent his entire professional career as a Principal Engineer at Raytheon's Tactical Missiles Department in Bedford and Tewksbury, MA. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Funeral Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Raymond Costigan may be made in support of the Mass General Hospital. Checks can be mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Donors should make checks payable to "MGH Leukemia Program" and include the name of the deceased on the memo line.
