PIRETTI, Raymond E. Jr. Age 81, of Tewksbury, formerly a longtime resident of Wilmington and Medford, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2019. Ray was the devoted father of Francine (Piretti) Tirrell & her husband Bill and Christine "Kiffy" Boudreau & her husband Ernie all of Tewksbury and Raylene Piretti & her companion Brian Feeley of Lowell. Loving "Gampa" of Mason, Madisyn and the late Dakota Catherine Boudreau, former husband and friend of the late Catherine Piretti. Cherished son of the late Raymond E., Sr. and Elizabeth G. (Fenton) Piretti, dear brother of the late Rose Piretti and Betty Ann Holland, brother-in-law of Linda & Eddie Helein of Burlington. Ray is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Saturday, August 31st, for Visitation from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon immediately followed by a Service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACDK Hope Foundation in memory of his granddaughter, Dakota Catherine, 121 Foster Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019