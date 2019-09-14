|
|
MALLEY, Raymond Edward Age 95, of Foxborough, passed September 13, 2019, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. Beloved husband of Barbara (Mientka-Farrell) Malley and the late Lillian (Heaver) Malley. Devoted father of Kevin Malley and his partner Janet of MI, Nancy Bourbeau and her husband Robert of Chatham, John Malley of Cambridge, Dennis Malley and his wife Amy of IL, Patricia Malley and her partner Gordie of Warwick and the late Raymond E. Malley, Jr. His extended family includes John Farrell and his wife Pamela of GA, Bruce Farrell and his wife Irene of Framingham, JoEllen Farrel-Goforth and her husband David of CA and Christine Farrell-Markt and her husband Joseph of Sharon. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Former sales rep. for John Hancock and retired vice president of Union Warren Savings Bank in Norwood. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's memory may be made to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors, PO Box 116, Foxborough, MA 020035. To send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home web site at robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Wednesday, September 18, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019