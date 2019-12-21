Boston Globe Obituaries
PARTRIDGE, Raymond, E.H. MD Of Marstons Mills, formerly of Newton Centre, on Dec. 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Alison (Lawrie) Partridge for 59 years. Loving father of Robert and his wife Karen of Needham, Paul and his wife Linda of Delmar, NY, Richard and his wife Kelly of Needham, Michael and his wife Caroline of Concord and the late Jonathan Partridge. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and was the brother of the late Joyce Sweet. A Memorial will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation in Raymond's name to a would be appreciated. To share a memory, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
