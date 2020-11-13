1/1
RAYMOND F. MCCULLOUGH RET. BPD
McCULLOUGH, Raymond F. (Ret. BPD) "Ray" 84 years of age. Of Charlestown, November 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late James & Marion E. (Burns) McCullough. Devoted brother of Doris Butterworth & the late Marion Pigott, James & Arthur McCullough. Also survived by his many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Ray's Graveside Service on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden. Please meet inside the main entrance of the cemetery off Broadway by 10:45 AM. Facial coverings & social distancing required. Late U.S. Marine Corps Vet. of Vietnam Conflict. Retired 37 year Boston Police Officer. Memorial donations in Ray's name may be made to N.E. Center & Home For Veterans Advancement Office, PO Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257. For obituary & online condolences,

www.carrfuneral.com



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
