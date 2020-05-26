|
MARTIN, Raymond Francis Jr. Age 82, of East Falmouth, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Martin (Miller) for 61 years. He was born in Boston to Raymond F. and Helen M. (Whelpley) Martin. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Scott Martin (BFD) and Barbara Glynn of Boston, Neil Martin (BFD) and is wife Kathleen of Boston, and Glen Martin (BFD) and his wife Corrie of Wellesley; and his grandchildren, Ashley and Ryan. He was predeceased by his brother John P. McLaughlin. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Raymond attended and graduated from Jamaica Plain High School, Class of 1957. He served in the US Marine Corps 1958-1961. He retired from the Boston Fire Department, Ladder 15. He was a member of the Boston Firefighter Local 718. A private Graveside Service is being held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ed Walsh Foundation, 1834 Centre Street #320688, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540-4172
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020