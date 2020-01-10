|
|
SWEENEY, Raymond G. Of Easton, formerly of Stoughton and Canton, age 89, Jan. 10. Husband of 65 years of Joan A. (Kelley) Sweeney. Father of Claudia Weed and her husband Jay of Stoughton and Laura Parks and her husband Ken of North Andover. He was the cherished grampa of Kelley Zarbock, Zachary Weed, Kaitlyn Parks and Erica Parks. He was the brother of Francis Sweeney of Canton and was predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Private. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Ray's memory may be made to St. Anthony's Free Market, 122 Canton St., Stoughton 02072. Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, STOUGHTON. Obit and guestbook at ww.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020