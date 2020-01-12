Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND HUMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND GEORGE HUMES


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND GEORGE HUMES Obituary
HUMES, Raymond George Age 82, of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville, passed away December 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Humes "Lyn." Son of the late Wilmot and Eleanor (Mead) Humes. Father of Raymond G. Humes, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Somerville. Stepfather of Karen McLaughlin of Hudson and Lisa Freedman and her husband John of Medford. Grandfather of Michael and Jenifer Humes of Somerville. Stepgrandfather of Lori Resendes and her husband Jason of Hudson. Great-grandfather to Sierra Resendes of Hudson. Private Services. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

View the online memorial for Raymond George HUMES
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -