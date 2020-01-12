|
HUMES, Raymond George Age 82, of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville, passed away December 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Humes "Lyn." Son of the late Wilmot and Eleanor (Mead) Humes. Father of Raymond G. Humes, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Somerville. Stepfather of Karen McLaughlin of Hudson and Lisa Freedman and her husband John of Medford. Grandfather of Michael and Jenifer Humes of Somerville. Stepgrandfather of Lori Resendes and her husband Jason of Hudson. Great-grandfather to Sierra Resendes of Hudson. Private Services. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020