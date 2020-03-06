Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
RAYMOND J. CHISHOLM

RAYMOND J. CHISHOLM Obituary
CHISHOLM, Raymond J. Of Hyde Park. Passed peacefully on March 5 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 79. Loving companion of Katherine Randolph of 30 years. Devoted father of Christine M. Hogan of South Easton and Brenda A. Magliarditi of Brockton. Cherished brother of Bill Chisholm and his wife Patti and the late John "Jack" Chisholm and Faye Kelly. Loving "papa" of Kristina, Sydney and Nicholas Magliarditi, Matthew and Devin Hogan. Cousin of the late Joseph Powers and also survived by many loving nieces, newphews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Thursday morning at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10. Visiting Hours Wednesday evening from 4-7 at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Iterment at Fairview cemetary. Please, In lieu of flowers, all donations in Ray's memory can be made to www.stroke.org For directions and guestbook, please visit Thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hype Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
