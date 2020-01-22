Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
RAYMOND J. DOYLE Jr.


1933 - 2020
RAYMOND J. DOYLE Jr. Obituary
DOYLE, Raymond J. Jr. Of Cambridge. January 19, 2020. Son of the late Raymond and Alyce (Hastings) Doyle. Husband of the late Elizabeth K. (Gould) Doyle. Survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Ray's life by gathering to visit on Sunday, January 26th at 11 a.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM followed by his Funeral Service which will be held at 12 noon. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge will be private. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
