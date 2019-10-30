Home

RAYMOND J. LUTZE


1925 - 2019
RAYMOND J. LUTZE Obituary
LUTZE, Raymond J. Jan 02,1925 - Oct 22,2019 Born in Naugatuck, Connecticut, a WWII veteran, Ray served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Santee. He began his career as an electrical engineer with RCA and retired from Northrup in 1989. He enjoyed boating and was an active participant in bowling and shuffleboard leagues. Surviving are: his wife Elizabeth (Helbig) Lutze, five children: Nancy Paciencia of Kittery, Maine, R. Jay Lutze of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Martha Fox of Antioch, California, Barbara Lockhart of Schaumburg, Illinois and Susan Hasse of Gallitin, Tennessee. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, Oct. 28 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Venice, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
