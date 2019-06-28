Boston Globe Obituaries
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
RAYMOND JAMES WALSH

RAYMOND JAMES WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Raymond James Of Sandwich, passed away Wednesday at Cape Heritage Nursing Home in Sandwich, MA. He was 86 years old. Raymond was the former husband of Renee (Simard) Walsh and the late Martha Joan (Sanborn) Walsh.

Born in Dorcester, MA, a son of the late Raymond J. and Mildred M. (Kinch) Walsh.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. He had worked as a senior construction inspector for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Highway Division for many years.

He is survived by two daughters, Paula Connolly of Sandwich and Stephanie Walsh of Calgary, Alberta, Canada and 7 sons, John Walsh of Bellingham, MA, Raymond Walsh of Sandwich, MA, Christopher Walsh of Phoenix, AZ, Mark Walsh of New York, NY, David Walsh of Saugus, MA, Patrick Walsh of Beverly, MA and Eric Walsh of Norwood, MA; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late S. George Walsh and Mary Ortolano.

A Wake will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, SANDWICH, MA. Memorial Service at Nickerson Bourne on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and Internment at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at 11:30. Reception to follow afterwards.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2019
