|
|
REEVES, Raymond J.D. Age 94, of Acton, May 15, 2020. Dearest husband of Margaret E. (Wilmot) Reeves and devoted father of Elizabeth Cabana and husband Kevin of Boxborough, Sarah Clark and husband Rick of Falmouth and the late Nicholas Reeves. Also leaves his four grandchildren, Andrew Ballard and wife Angel of Malden, Austin Blake of Arizona, Nicholas Cabana of Boxborough, Benjamin Clark of Falmouth; his great-niece Debbie Shotton and husband Ben of Australia, along with many other relatives and friends. Born and raised in Canterbury-Kent, England, son of the late Albert and Lydia (Bourne) Reeves. Longtime software engineer spending time with Honeywell Corp. and several other local companies. Member of the IEEE Computer Society. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date to be announced and Funeral Services are under the thoughtful guidance of Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, ACTON, MA 01720. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Raymond may be made to: Acton Council on Aging, make checks out to the Town of Acton, with "COA Gift Fund" in the memo line, and mail to the COA at 30 Sudbury Road, Rear, Acton, MA 01720. For life story or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020