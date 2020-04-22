|
|
BELL, Raymond M. "Ray" Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, April 20th, at the age of 70, after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of Theresa A. (Auciello) Bell, with whom he would have celebrated 48 years of marriage in June. Cherished father of Julie Marie (Bell) Hansel, and her husband Jeff of Chelmsford and R. Michael Bell, Jr., and his wife Erika of Londonderry, NH. Loving grandfather/beepa of Michael, Sophie, Brady and Lyla whom he adored. Dear son of Yolanda (Papoy) Bell and the late Martin E. Bell of Travers City, MI. Brother of the late Martin Bell, Jr., of MI, Cynthia Harner of MI, the late Rodney Bell of FL and Kathy Bell of TX. Brother-in-law to Philip Auciello of Sarasota, FL and Jeanne Auciello of Norton, MA. Beloved uncle of Eric Auciello of Apollo Beach, FL and Kristen (Auciello) Walker of Medway, MA. Retired mail carrier of the US Postal Service and US Navy Veteran. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Ray's memory to Beagle Freedom Project, 4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #534, Valley Village, CA 91607. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020