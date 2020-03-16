Boston Globe Obituaries
QUILL, Raymond M. Of Peabody, formerly of Magnolia, MA, March 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family, at age 85. Beloved husband of Mary T. (Santoro) Quill. Son of the late Raymond M. Quill & Jeanette (Rooney) Quill. Loving father of Deborah Dattoli & her husband Joseph, Anne Quill Boucher & her husband Tim, Jeanette Aja Rea, Raymond Quill, III & his wife Andrea, Jeannie & Kim Willingham, Teri Quill, Jackie Quill Maglio, Julie Quill Mauro, Timothy Quill, & the late William Quill & his late wife Pamela. Stepfather of Bernadette & Bob Anderson, Beverly & Ronald Sorgente, Jeanette & Edward Buonora, & the late Sandra Trot. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 10 step-grandchildren & 10 step-great-grandchildren. In accordance with the Dept. of Public Health and restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, private Services will be held for the immediate family on Thursday, March 19th. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to ., 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020
