BINTLIFF, Raymond P. Peacefully at home in Boxborough, MA, Jan. 6, 2020, at age 97 and one half. Formerly of Acton, MA, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 74 years, Margaret (O'Mahony) Bintliff & his parents, Percy & Olivia Bintliff. Survived by his daughters Leigh Bintliff & Christy Avery, son-in-law Jonathan Avery, granddaughters Amanda Alten & husband Jason, & Courtney Avery, his beloved great-grandsons Hunter & Evan Alten & Shepard Moloney & many friends. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's memory to The Leary Firefighters Foundation, 5 Hanover Square, Suite 2103, New York, NY 10004. US Navy vet WWII. Full obituary & memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020