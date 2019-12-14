|
HALEY, Raymond P. Age 64, of Quincy, passed away December 14th, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Mary Ruiter of Quincy. Stepfather of Corey Goguen of Quincy and the late Craig Ruiter. Grandfather of Patrick Ross, Leah, and Samantha Goguen. Great-grandfather of Payton Goguen. Brother of Marcia Chapin and her husband William Parlon of East Sandwich, Jane Francis and her husband John of Quincy, Susan Griffin of Quincy and the late Robert Kennedy and Kathleen Gladu. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday, 4-7 pm. The Visitation on Wednesday will conclude with a Memorial Service at 7 pm. Burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019